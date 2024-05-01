First Alert Weather Team says there is a small chance for rain over the next few days

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Action News Jax’s First Alert Weather Team is tracking the small potential for rain over the next few days.

Here’s what you can expect:

We stay mainly dry through Friday outside of an isolated evening shower/storm tonight.

Partly sunny Thursday and Friday with highs in the 80s.

Isolated to widely scattered afternoon showers and storms will return for the weekend with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

