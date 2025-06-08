Local

First Alert Weather: Tracking daily sea breeze thunderstorms

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast:

  • A few showers & storms are tracking across the area this afternoon
  • The heaviest rain has been near & north of I-10, with more isolated coverage farther south
  • A few showers & storms may linger past sunset tonight, mainly in SE GA
  • Monday brings a very similar setup with the best chance for storms north of I-10
  • We can’t rule out spotty storms in NE FL, but coverage will be more isolated
  • The sea breeze becomes much more active Tuesday through Thursday
  • Rain looks more widespread these days, especially near I-95 & the beaches
  • Winds take a turn more southerly & southeasterly Friday through the weekend
  • This means the sea breezes will move farther inland & past I-95, enhancing storm coverage west of Jax
  • Temps remain in the upper 80s & low 90s each day with plenty of humidity

TROPICS:

  • There are no active storms and no development expected the next 5-7 days

First Alert 7-Day Forecast:

TONIGHT: Mild & Humid. Isolated Shower/Storm North. Low: 76

TOMORROW: Partly Sunny & Hot, A Few Storms. High: 94

TUE: Partly Cloudy, Scattered Storms. 73/94

WED: Partly Sunny, Scattered Storms. 72/92

THU: Partly Cloudy, Scattered Storms. 73/91

FRI: Partly Sunny, A Few Storms. 72/91

SAT: Partly Cloudy, A Few Storms. 73/91

SUN: Partly Sunny, A Few Storms. 73/92

