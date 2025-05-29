First Alert Weather: Tracking evening storms

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team is tracking showers and thunderstorms Thursday evening before a similar weather day on Friday.

Notes from the meteorologist:

The afternoon has been partly sunny with temperatures. in the 80s at the beaches to the low to mid 90s inland. Storms are firing well inland & moving N/NE & will overspread the viewing area into the early evening.

There will be areas of very heavy rain, gusty winds & frequent lightning. A few of the strongest storms may produce wind gusts 50+ mph & some hail.

Friday will again be hot & humid with scattered showers & storms at just about anytime, but most likely in the afternoon lasting well into the evening as a cool front approaches.

The weekend will be very nice with much lower humidity, allowing overnight lows to fall well down into the 60s… even some 50s for inland SE Ga. while afternoon highs reach the upper 80s.

First Alert 7-Day Forecast:

TONIGHT: Evening showers/t’storms … partly cloudy later. Low: 72

Evening showers/t’storms … partly cloudy later. Low: 72 FRIDAY: Partly sunny & humid with scattered showers & storms, especially later in the day. High: 90

Partly sunny & humid with scattered showers & storms, especially later in the day. High: 90 FRIDAY NIGHT: Showers & t’storms diminishing after midnight. Low: 70

Showers & t’storms diminishing after midnight. Low: 70 SATURDAY: Clouds early then sunshine & less humid. High: 88

Clouds early then sunshine & less humid. High: 88 SUNDAY: Sun & very warm but comfortable humidity. 62/89

Sun & very warm but comfortable humidity. 62/89 MONDAY: Partly sunny. 66/89

Partly sunny. 66/89 TUESDAY: Partly sunny. 68/92

Partly sunny. 68/92 WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny with isolated shower. 69/92

Partly sunny with isolated shower. 69/92 THURSDAY: Partly sunny, hot & humid with an isolated afternoon storm. 70/93

