Local

First Alert Weather: Tracking more cool mornings and pleasant days

By Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team
First Alert Weather Logo
First Alert Weather Logo First Alert Weather Logo
By Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast:

  • Jacksonville dropped to 41 degrees Saturday morning - the coldest morning since March
  • Saturday’s been fabulous with plenty of sun & temps in the 60s and 70s
  • Tonight will be cool, but not as cold as last night
  • Don’t forget: we FALL BACK out of Daylight Saving time at 2 AM Sunday, back to 1 AM
  • We gain an hour, but get ready for earlier sunrises and sunsets
  • Sunday will be warmer with more clouds as a storm system tracks north of the area overnight
  • We may see a shower or two before sunrise Monday, but most spots stay dry 
  • A weak cold front moves through with the rain
  • Our temps drop slightly Monday afternoon & Tuesday morning
  • Temperatures will gradually warm up into the 80s by late week & next weekend
  • There is no rain of any consequence in view for the next week as really nice weather continues,

WATCH THE FORECAST | DOWNLOAD THE APPS

Tropics:

  • There are no active storms, and no development is expected in the next week
  • Hurricane season ends November 30

Follow Action News Jax Meteorologists on Twitter for updates:

Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey Simma | Trevor Gibbs

First Alert 7-day Forecast:

  • TONIGHT: Clear & Chilly. Low: 48
  • TOMORROW: Mostly to Partly Sunny, Pleasant. High: 73
  • MON: Iso. Shower Early, Becoming Mostly Sunny. 53/70
  • TUE: Sunny. 48/72
  • WED: Sunny. 51/76
  • THU: Sunny. 52/75
  • FRI: Mostly to Partly Sunny. 56/80
  • SAT: Partly Cloudy. 57/81

INTERACTIVE RADAR: Keep track of the rain as it moves through your neighborhood

0

Most Read