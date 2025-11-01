First Alert Weather: Tracking more cool mornings and pleasant days

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast:

Jacksonville dropped to 41 degrees Saturday morning - the coldest morning since March

Saturday’s been fabulous with plenty of sun & temps in the 60s and 70s

Tonight will be cool, but not as cold as last night

Don’t forget: we FALL BACK out of Daylight Saving time at 2 AM Sunday, back to 1 AM

We gain an hour, but get ready for earlier sunrises and sunsets

Sunday will be warmer with more clouds as a storm system tracks north of the area overnight

We may see a shower or two before sunrise Monday, but most spots stay dry

A weak cold front moves through with the rain

Our temps drop slightly Monday afternoon & Tuesday morning

Temperatures will gradually warm up into the 80s by late week & next weekend

There is no rain of any consequence in view for the next week as really nice weather continues,

Tropics:

There are no active storms, and no development is expected in the next week

Hurricane season ends November 30

First Alert 7-day Forecast:

TONIGHT: Clear & Chilly. Low: 48

TOMORROW: Mostly to Partly Sunny, Pleasant. High: 73

MON: Iso. Shower Early, Becoming Mostly Sunny. 53/70

TUE: Sunny. 48/72

WED: Sunny. 51/76

THU: Sunny. 52/75

FRI: Mostly to Partly Sunny. 56/80

SAT: Partly Cloudy. 57/81

