First Alert Weather: Tracking more cool mornings and pleasant days

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast:
- Jacksonville dropped to 41 degrees Saturday morning - the coldest morning since March
- Saturday’s been fabulous with plenty of sun & temps in the 60s and 70s
- Tonight will be cool, but not as cold as last night
- Don’t forget: we FALL BACK out of Daylight Saving time at 2 AM Sunday, back to 1 AM
- We gain an hour, but get ready for earlier sunrises and sunsets
- Sunday will be warmer with more clouds as a storm system tracks north of the area overnight
- We may see a shower or two before sunrise Monday, but most spots stay dry
- A weak cold front moves through with the rain
- Our temps drop slightly Monday afternoon & Tuesday morning
- Temperatures will gradually warm up into the 80s by late week & next weekend
- There is no rain of any consequence in view for the next week as really nice weather continues,
Tropics:
- There are no active storms, and no development is expected in the next week
- Hurricane season ends November 30
First Alert 7-day Forecast:
- TONIGHT: Clear & Chilly. Low: 48
- TOMORROW: Mostly to Partly Sunny, Pleasant. High: 73
- MON: Iso. Shower Early, Becoming Mostly Sunny. 53/70
- TUE: Sunny. 48/72
- WED: Sunny. 51/76
- THU: Sunny. 52/75
- FRI: Mostly to Partly Sunny. 56/80
- SAT: Partly Cloudy. 57/81
