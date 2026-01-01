First Alert Weather: Tracking a New Year’s warming trend

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It’s another cold start with freezing temps north and west of Jax.
- Today’s another sunny day but it will still be a touch cool into the afternoon.
- Friday morning temps will still be in the 30s but frost & freezes look to be minimal.
- Afternoon temps gradually mild out in the 70s by Saturday.
- A few showers push across the area Saturday afternoon & evening.
- Temps get knocked back a bit for Sunday, but we’ll have sunshine for the Jags game.
- Another gradual warming trend is in store next week.
- Besides the rain on Saturday, it’s another largely dry forecast.
TODAY: Sunny & A Touch Cool. High: 63
TONIGHT: Mostly Clear & Chilly. Patchy Inland Frost. Low: 39
FRIDAY: Partly Sunny. 39/66
SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy, A Few PM Showers. 50/72
SUNDAY: Partly Sunny, Slightly Cooler. 53/66
MONDAY: Mostly Sunny & Cool. 46/67
TUESDAY: Partly Sunny. 47/69
WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy. 48/75
WATCH THE FORECAST | DOWNLOAD THE APPS
Follow Action News Jax Meteorologists on Twitter for updates:
Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey Simma | Trevor Gibbs
ALLERGY TRACKER: See what the pollen counts look like in our area
LISTEN: Mike Buresh ‘All the Weather, All the Time’ Podcast
INTERACTIVE RADAR: Keep track of the rain as it moves through your neighborhood
SHARE WITH US: Send us photos of the weather you’re seeing in your area ⬇️