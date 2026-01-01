First Alert Weather: Tracking a New Year’s warming trend

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It’s another cold start with freezing temps north and west of Jax.

Today’s another sunny day but it will still be a touch cool into the afternoon.

Friday morning temps will still be in the 30s but frost & freezes look to be minimal.

Afternoon temps gradually mild out in the 70s by Saturday.

A few showers push across the area Saturday afternoon & evening.

Temps get knocked back a bit for Sunday, but we’ll have sunshine for the Jags game.

Another gradual warming trend is in store next week.

Besides the rain on Saturday, it’s another largely dry forecast.

TODAY: Sunny & A Touch Cool. High: 63

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear & Chilly. Patchy Inland Frost. Low: 39

FRIDAY: Partly Sunny. 39/66

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy, A Few PM Showers. 50/72

SUNDAY: Partly Sunny, Slightly Cooler. 53/66

MONDAY: Mostly Sunny & Cool. 46/67

TUESDAY: Partly Sunny. 47/69

WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy. 48/75

