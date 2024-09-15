First Alert Weather: Tracking some sunshine and slightly drier days

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — First Alert Meteorologist Corey Simma says showers have been streaming onshore this afternoon and evening.

After some sun this morning, it’s turned cloudy and breezy.

We may have some isolated showers near the coast tonight and early tomorrow.

North winds tomorrow will guide a few showers mainly over NE Florida.

As a tropical disturbance pushes up to the Carolinas, drier air will filter into SE GA, dropping Tuesday morning’s temperatures a bit.

A few showers continue each day but there will be long dry times for some neighborhoods.

Temperatures warm up a bit by late week.

Onshore winds surge back in next weekend.

As for the tropics, the National Hurricane Center is issuing forecasts for a disturbance on the coast of the Carolinas. This system is forecast to become the next named storm, “Helene.”

There will be a flooding risk through the Carolinas and up into Virginia.

“Gordon” is a depression in the middle of nowhere, and it will stay out of the open ocean.

Here’s a look at your 7-day forecast:

TONIGHT: Isolated Showers, Cloudy. Low: 72

TOMORROW: Partly Cloudy, A Few Showers. High: 83

TUE: Partly Cloudy, A Few Showers/Storms. 69/85

WED: Partly Cloudy, A Few Showers/Storms. 71/86

THU: Partly Cloudy, A Few Showers. 70/88

FRI: Partly Cloudy, A Few Showers. 69/88

SAT: Turning Breezy, Partly Cloudy with A Few Showers. 70/83

SUN: First Day of Fall! Partly Cloudy & Breezy, A Few Showers. 70/83

