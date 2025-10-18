First Alert Weather: Tracking two cold fronts and lots of sun

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast:

It’s another beautiful day on Saturday

JIA dropped to 55 this morning, the coolest morning low since April

Sunday starts sunny & nice

There will be more clouds and wind tomorrow, ahead of a cold front

A few isolated showers will move across the area Sunday afternoon/evening, but it won’t be much rain

The front moves through and knocks our temps back a bit on Monday

We gradually warm up again on Tuesday/Wednesday

Another weak front moves through on Wednesday, dropping our temps once again

The next best chance for rain after Sunday looks to be next weekend

Tropics:

A big low-pressure area over the North Atlantic may go tropical over the next day or so

This system is moving away from the U.S. and has a very narrow window it could develop

A tropical wave is headed into the Caribbean, where there may be some development next week

Long-range forecasts are starting to show this system lifting into the Atlantic and away from the U.S.

There’s more agreement or consensus with the forecasts today than there was yesterday & the day before

But it’s still a long way out; any Caribbean interests next week need to stay up to date with the forecast

The next named storms will be “Melissa” and “Nestor”

First Alert 7-day Forecast: