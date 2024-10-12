First Alert Weather: Tracking a warming trend and a Fall cold front

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The First Alert Weather Team says it’s a beautiful day with mostly sunny skies and temps in the 70s & 80s.

There are a few isolated showers in Southern St. Johns and Putnam Counties. Most spots won’t see rain today.

Overnight will be cool again, grab a jacket for those Jags watch parties in the morning.

We start to warm up though Sunday & Monday with highs reaching the mid to upper 80s.

A cold front swing through Tuesday into Wednesday.

Morning lows Wednesday and Thursday will drop into the low 50s and upper 40s – hello Fall!

Winds turn onshore after the front and stay that way through next weekend.

We may have some isolated showers with the front, and then again next weekend, but otherwise it’s a dry stretch.

In the tropics, Leslie is now just remnants.

There are NO active storms for the first time since September 9.

A tropical wave in the E. Atlantic is in an environment not conducive for development.

There may be some development in the Caribbean around 7-10 days down the road.

There is ZERO active threat for the U.S. and that’s not changing for at least a week.

Here’s a look at your 7-day forecast:

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear & Cool! Low: 58

TOMORROW: Mostly Sunny & Nice. High: 82

MON: Sunny & Hot. 59/88

TUE: Partly Sunny. 60/81

WED: Partly Cloudy & Breezy. 54/72

THU: Mostly Sunny & A Touch Cool. 49/72

FRI: Partly Cloudy & Breezy, Iso. Shower. 58/77

SAT: Partly Cloudy & Breezy, Iso. Shower. 64/77

