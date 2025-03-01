First Alert Weather: Up-and-down temperatures with some rain next week

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The First Alert Weather Team is tracking a cool Sunday before a roller coaster of temperature changes.

It’s been a fabulous Saturday today with lots of sun & temperatures in the 70s.

Tonight will be cool, but not that much cooler than the last few nights.

Sunday’s very different though, as a cold front moves through overnight. Sunday’s daytime highs will be 10-20 degrees cooler. It will also be breezy, and especially cool at the beach.

Temperatures gradually climb through Wednesday before another cold front.

There will be some rain on Wednesday. Most spots may see at least some, but it doesn’t look like a lot.

Temperatures head down again by late week.

Long-range forecasts have another cold front/storm system next weekend.

The month of February finished almost 4 degrees above average. It also finished almost an inch below average for rain.

March is the beginning of Meteorological Spring.

Pollen counts will remain very high this week with elevated wildfire danger as we roll toward wildfire season.

Here’s a look at your First Alert 7-Day Forecast:

TOMORROW: Sunny, Breezy & Cooler. High: 64 (50s/60s @ beaches)

MON: Mostly Sunny. 40/68

TUE: Partly Cloudy & Mild. 50/79

WED: Mostly Cloudy, Scattered Showers. 60/80

THU: Partly to Mostly Sunny, Cooler. 50/67

FRI: Sunny & Pleasant. 43/72

SAT: Partly Cloudy, Showers Late. 49/79

