Local

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Very hot Sunday with storms again

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The First Alert Weather Team is tracking dangerous heat and afternoon storms across the area.

Notes from the First Alert Weather Team:

  • Temperatures on Sunday will rise to the middle and upper 90s, with humidity pushing feels like temperatures to 105-108°F.
  • Dry for much of the morning aside from an isolated shower or two.
  • Much higher coverage of rain and storms for the afternoon, especially across northeast Florida. Storm development will be more limited across Georgia.
  • Like the last several days, storms will be capable of dangerous and frequent lightning, torrential rain that causes localized flooding, and strong wind gusts.
  • Afternoon storms will develop again on Monday and shift inland/west with time. 

TROPICS:

  • No active storms.
  • An area of low pressure is forecast to develop near the Florida peninsula Sunday night/Monday and shift west with time through the course of this week. As it moves into the northern Gulf, some gradual development is possible. Heavy flooding rains are likely for a good portion of the Florida Gulf Coast. The next name is Dexter.

Take a look at the First Alert Weather Team 7-day forecast:

SUNDAY: Very hot with afternoon thunderstorms, especially in Florida. HIGH: 95 (Feels like 105-108°)

SUNDAY NIGHT: A few storms early, then partly cloudy and warm. LOW: 73

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with scattered afternoon storms. 73/94

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with a few afternoon storms. 74/93

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with a few afternoon storms. 74/92

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with scattered afternoon storms. 73/92

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with scattered afternoon storms. 74/92

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with a few afternoon storms. 74/93

First Alert 7 Day Forecast: July 13, 2025 First Alert Meteorologist Trevor Gibbs has your latest 7 day forecast.

WATCH THE FORECAST | DOWNLOAD THE APPS

ALLERGY TRACKER: See what the pollen counts look like in our area

LISTEN: Mike Buresh ‘All the Weather, All the Time’ Podcast

INTERACTIVE RADAR: Keep track of the rain as it moves through your neighborhood

SHARE WITH US: Send us photos of the weather you’re seeing in your area ⬇️

0

Most Read