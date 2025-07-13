FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Very hot Sunday with storms again

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The First Alert Weather Team is tracking dangerous heat and afternoon storms across the area.
Notes from the First Alert Weather Team:
- Temperatures on Sunday will rise to the middle and upper 90s, with humidity pushing feels like temperatures to 105-108°F.
- Dry for much of the morning aside from an isolated shower or two.
- Much higher coverage of rain and storms for the afternoon, especially across northeast Florida. Storm development will be more limited across Georgia.
- Like the last several days, storms will be capable of dangerous and frequent lightning, torrential rain that causes localized flooding, and strong wind gusts.
- Afternoon storms will develop again on Monday and shift inland/west with time.
TROPICS:
- No active storms.
- An area of low pressure is forecast to develop near the Florida peninsula Sunday night/Monday and shift west with time through the course of this week. As it moves into the northern Gulf, some gradual development is possible. Heavy flooding rains are likely for a good portion of the Florida Gulf Coast. The next name is Dexter.
Take a look at the First Alert Weather Team 7-day forecast:
SUNDAY: Very hot with afternoon thunderstorms, especially in Florida. HIGH: 95 (Feels like 105-108°)
SUNDAY NIGHT: A few storms early, then partly cloudy and warm. LOW: 73
MONDAY: Partly cloudy with scattered afternoon storms. 73/94
TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with a few afternoon storms. 74/93
WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with a few afternoon storms. 74/92
THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with scattered afternoon storms. 73/92
FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with scattered afternoon storms. 74/92
SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with a few afternoon storms. 74/93
