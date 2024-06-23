First Alert Weather: Very hot with some cooling showers and storms

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — First Alert Meteorologist Corey Simma is tracking the heat and rain.

Jacksonville hit 100 degrees today, tying the record high. It’s also now the hottest day of the year so far.

Sea breeze afternoon storms have popped this afternoon. Activity is fading around the Jax Metro but a few storms continue inland.

Some spots in Clay and St. Johns Counties have received 1+” of rain today. But once again, some spots missed on rain

Tomorrow will be just like today: very hot with a few afternoon storms. The weather pattern stays sea-breezy with storms each day.

In the tropics, low pressure is moving ashore along the Gulf Coast of Mexico. It’s running out of time to develop and probably won’t. This system will bring more rain to Mexico but it’s not coming to the U.S.

There are no other areas of concern.

Here’s a look at your 7-day forecast:

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy & Humid. Low: 74

TOMORROW: Partly Sunny & Hot, A Few Storms. High: 98 (Record: 101 – 1914)

TUE: Partly Cloudy, A Few Storms. 75/96

WED: Partly Sunny, A Few Storms. 74/96

THU: Partly Cloudy, Scattered Storms. 74/95

FRI: Partly Cloudy, Scattered Storms. 73/93

SAT: Partly Cloudy, A Few Storms. 74/93

SUN: Partly Sunny, A Few Storms. 75/94

