First Alert Weather: Warm afternoons, sky high oak pollen before weekend showers

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The First Alert Weather Team said oak pollen is “very high” right now on the First Alert Allergy Tracker.

This weekend, the rain will wash some of that pollen away. Here’s what you can expect in the forecast:

Thursday hasn’t been too bad of a day with sunny skies and temps in the 70s to 80 degrees inland.

60s Thursday afternoon at the beaches with onshore winds

No rain Friday. Highs will be in the lower 80s in Jacksonville and 70s at the beaches.

Moderate rip current risk on Thursday and Friday. Likely a high rip current risk this weekend.

Warming trend again as we head into the weekend

No rain through at least Saturday

Oak pollen is sky high right now. “Very high” on our First Alert Allergy Tracker “Misery Index.”

Rain moves in on Sunday, which will help at least wash away some pollen temporarily.

