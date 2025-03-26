First Alert Weather: Warm days before weekend showers/storms

The Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team said we will have some dry days before rain this weekend.
Here’s what you can expect:
- Not too bad of a day Thursday, with sunny skies and temps in the 70s to 80 degrees.
- No rain on Thursday; highs will be in the mid to upper 70s in Jacksonville.
- Warming trend again as we head into the weekend.
- No rain through at least Saturday.
- Oak pollen is sky high right now. “Very high” on our First Alert Allergy Tracker “Misery Index.”
TONIGHT: Mostly clear and cool. LOW: 53
TOMORROW: Sunny and warm. High: 81
THURSDAY: Sunny, breezy, a bit cooler. 53/75
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and mild. 52/77
SATURDAY: Partly sunny. 58/81
SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with a few afternoon showers/storms. 60/83
MONDAY: Partly cloudy with an isolated PM shower. 62/85
TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with an isolated shower. 62/82
