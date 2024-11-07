FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Warm, humid with a few showers

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Temperatures are in the 70s Thursday morning.

A few showers will develop this afternoon, primarily well inland.

Highs today will rise into the low 80s.

Winds will be out of the southeast at 10-15 mph.

Only a brief shower Friday.

A few brief showers possible over the weekend.

Lower to mid 80s over the weekend.

TROPICS :

Rafael is a hurricane in the Southern Gulf of Mexico this morning.

The hurricane is moving NW this morning and will turn more west today and tonight.

Forecast to weaken over the Central and Western Gulf this weekend

No direct local impacts.

More in “Talking the Tropics With Mike.”

TODAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. A few showers, primarily well inland.

HIGH: 85

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. LOW: 71

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy, brief shower. 71/83

SATURDAY: Partly sunny, brief shower. 68/84

SUNDAY: Partly sunny, brief shower. 67/84

VETERANS DAY: Mostly sunny, isolated shower. 69/81

TUESDAY: Partly sunny, isolated showers. 69/80

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy and breezy. 64/78

