FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Warm, humid with a few showers

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Temperatures this morning are in the 70s.
- An isolated shower is possible south of Jacksonville this morning
- Isolated showers will progress well inland through the day
- Highs today will rise into the low 80s
- Winds will be out of the east at 5-15 mph
- A few isolated showers are possible on Saturday
- Brief shower on Sunday
- Lower to mid 80s over the weekend
TROPICS:
- Rafael is back to a “major” category 3 hurricane in the Central Gulf of Mexico this morning
- The hurricane is moving west this morning
- Forecast to weaken over the weekend
- No direct local impacts
- More in “Talking the Tropics With Mike”
TODAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. Isolated showers heading inland. HIGH: 84
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. LOW: 68
SATURDAY: Partly cloudy, isolated showers. 68/81
SUNDAY: Partly sunny, brief shower. 67/84
VETERANS DAY: Partly sunny, isolated shower. 69/81
TUESDAY: Partly sunny, isolated showers. 69/80
WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy and breezy. Brief shower. 64/78
THURSDAY: Partly cloudy, a few showers. 65/78
