FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Warm and humid with inland moving storms

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Temperatures this morning are in the upper 70s.

Today will be very warm and humid with temperatures in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

Feels like temperatures will range from 100-103°F this afternoon.

This is the first day without a heat advisory since Friday of last week.

Scattered showers and storms will develop closer to the coast between noon and 3 p.m. today.

The showers and storms will gradually shift inland through the afternoon and will be west of Jacksonville for evening plans.

Locally heavy rainfall, lightning and gusty winds are possible in any stronger storms.

This weekend will feature hot afternoons with highs in the mid to upper 90s and feels like temperatures of 106-112.

TROPICS:

Area to watch in the Northern Gulf as an area of low pressure moves west of Florida.

Low probability of development over the next 3 days.

Talking the Tropics with Mike.

TODAY: Partly cloudy with scattered showers and storms pushing inland. HIGH: 90 (Feels like 100-103°)

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with a lingering inland shower/storm early. LOW: 74

THURSDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with a few inland showers and storms. 74/92

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with an isolated storm. 74/94

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with an isolated storms Hot. 74/96

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and very hot. 75/98

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and very hot. 78/97

TUESDAY: Partly sunny with a few afternoon storms. 76/96

