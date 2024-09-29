First Alert Weather: Warm and humid with isolated showers as we track a busy tropics

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It’s been a dry day for most neighborhoods with clouds and sun.

Tonight remains partly to mostly clear. We may have some isolated showers near & south of I-10 for the commute.

Monday and Tuesday are a lot like the last couple days.

Warm and humid with a few isolated showers, mainly south of I-10.

Conditions won’t improve much for those without power/ac.

Onshore winds build by late week and next weekend.

It’ll be a bit cooler with more widespread showers, including potentially for the Jags game on Sunday.

Our local weather will be dependent on what happens in the tropics.

We’re watching carefully as a disturbance is taking shape in the Caribbean.

Long-range forecasts indicate this becoming a weak system in the Gulf of Mexico about 7+ days down the road.

There still isn’t a good grasp on the movement of this system, and where this system goes impacts the weather we’ll see here. Stay tuned.

Isaac and Joyce are out there and are about to go away.

Tropical Depression #12 just formed Sunday, it’s a long way out.

There’s another area to watch behind #12.

Next names up are Kirk, Leslie & Milton.

Here’s a look at your 7-day forecast:

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy, Isolated Shower. Low: 70

TOMORROW: Partly Sunny, Warm & Humid. Isolated Shower. High: 89

TUE: Partly Sunny, Isolated Shower. 73/89

WED: Partly Cloudy. 71/87

THU: Partly Sunny, Turning Breezy. 72/87

FRI: Partly Cloudy, A Few Showers. 73/86

SAT: Cloudy & Breezy, Scattered Showers. 72/82

SUN: Mostly to Partly Cloudy, A Few Showers. 73/83

