FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Warm but nice weekend ahead

By Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Saturday will be warm and mostly dry with highs near 90 inland, breezy coastal winds, and patchy morning fog.

Notes from the First Alert Weather Team:

  • Temperatures Saturday morning range from 65-75, with the warmest at the coast and the coolest inland.
  • Patchy fog is likely in a few inland spots before sunrise, but widespread dense fog is not expected.
  • Saturday will be a warm day with highs approaching 90 inland and mid-upper 80s along the coast.
  • Most, if not all, of the area will stay totally dry on Saturday.
  • Gusty winds will develop by the afternoon along the coast, increasing the rip current risk at the beaches.
  • Sunday will be similar to Saturday, with warm temperatures, onshore winds, and mainly dry weather.
  • The Jags game looks nice and warm with temperatures in the 80s and a good breeze. 
  • Through the next 7 days, significant rain does not look probable, increasing drought conditions across the area.

TROPICS:

  • After struggling for several days, Tropical Storm Gabrielle is organizing this morning, but remains a weak tropical storm due to wind shear.
  • The wind shear will relax some this weekend, allowing Gabrielle to gradually strengthen, likely into a hurricane.
  • Gabrielle will pass east of Bermuda, making a turn to the northeast out over the open North Atlantic Ocean.
  • Another tropical wave in the eastern Atlantic could have long-term potential for development, but it is 10+ days away from nearing land.
  • The next name is Humberto (pronounced oom-BAIR-toh)

First Alert Weather 7-day forecast:

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and warm, breezy afternoon. HIGH: 89

SATURDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy with an isolated coastal shower. LOW: 70

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and breezy with an isolated shower. 70/85

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. 71/85

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with isolated showers. 70/86

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy and warm. 71/88

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy and hot. 71/90

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with a few showers/storms. 72/90

First Alert 7 Day Forecast: Saturday, September 20, 2025 First Alert Meteorologist Trevor Gibbs has your latest 7 day forecast.

