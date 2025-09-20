FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Warm but nice weekend ahead

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Saturday will be warm and mostly dry with highs near 90 inland, breezy coastal winds, and patchy morning fog.

Notes from the First Alert Weather Team:

Temperatures Saturday morning range from 65-75, with the warmest at the coast and the coolest inland.

Patchy fog is likely in a few inland spots before sunrise, but widespread dense fog is not expected.

Saturday will be a warm day with highs approaching 90 inland and mid-upper 80s along the coast.

Most, if not all, of the area will stay totally dry on Saturday.

Gusty winds will develop by the afternoon along the coast, increasing the rip current risk at the beaches.

Sunday will be similar to Saturday, with warm temperatures, onshore winds, and mainly dry weather.

The Jags game looks nice and warm with temperatures in the 80s and a good breeze.

Through the next 7 days, significant rain does not look probable, increasing drought conditions across the area.

TROPICS :

After struggling for several days, Tropical Storm Gabrielle is organizing this morning, but remains a weak tropical storm due to wind shear.

The wind shear will relax some this weekend, allowing Gabrielle to gradually strengthen, likely into a hurricane.

Gabrielle will pass east of Bermuda, making a turn to the northeast out over the open North Atlantic Ocean.

Another tropical wave in the eastern Atlantic could have long-term potential for development, but it is 10+ days away from nearing land.

The next name is Humberto (pronounced oom-BAIR-toh)

First Alert Weather 7-day forecast:

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and warm, breezy afternoon. HIGH: 89

SATURDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy with an isolated coastal shower. LOW: 70

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and breezy with an isolated shower. 70/85

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. 71/85

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with isolated showers. 70/86

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy and warm. 71/88

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy and hot. 71/90

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with a few showers/storms. 72/90

First Alert 7 Day Forecast: Saturday, September 20, 2025 First Alert Meteorologist Trevor Gibbs has your latest 7 day forecast.

WATCH THE FORECAST | DOWNLOAD THE APPS

Follow Action News Jax Meteorologists on Twitter for updates:

Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey Simma | Trevor Gibbs

ALLERGY TRACKER: See what the pollen counts look like in our area

LISTEN: Mike Buresh ‘All the Weather, All the Time’ Podcast

INTERACTIVE RADAR: Keep track of the rain as it moves through your neighborhood

SHARE WITH US: Send us photos of the weather you’re seeing in your area ⬇️