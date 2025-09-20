FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Warm but nice weekend ahead

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Saturday will be warm and mostly dry with highs near 90 inland, breezy coastal winds, and patchy morning fog.
Notes from the First Alert Weather Team:
- Temperatures Saturday morning range from 65-75, with the warmest at the coast and the coolest inland.
- Patchy fog is likely in a few inland spots before sunrise, but widespread dense fog is not expected.
- Saturday will be a warm day with highs approaching 90 inland and mid-upper 80s along the coast.
- Most, if not all, of the area will stay totally dry on Saturday.
- Gusty winds will develop by the afternoon along the coast, increasing the rip current risk at the beaches.
- Sunday will be similar to Saturday, with warm temperatures, onshore winds, and mainly dry weather.
- The Jags game looks nice and warm with temperatures in the 80s and a good breeze.
- Through the next 7 days, significant rain does not look probable, increasing drought conditions across the area.
TROPICS:
- After struggling for several days, Tropical Storm Gabrielle is organizing this morning, but remains a weak tropical storm due to wind shear.
- The wind shear will relax some this weekend, allowing Gabrielle to gradually strengthen, likely into a hurricane.
- Gabrielle will pass east of Bermuda, making a turn to the northeast out over the open North Atlantic Ocean.
- Another tropical wave in the eastern Atlantic could have long-term potential for development, but it is 10+ days away from nearing land.
- The next name is Humberto (pronounced oom-BAIR-toh)
First Alert Weather 7-day forecast:
SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and warm, breezy afternoon. HIGH: 89
SATURDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy with an isolated coastal shower. LOW: 70
SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and breezy with an isolated shower. 70/85
MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. 71/85
TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with isolated showers. 70/86
WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy and warm. 71/88
THURSDAY: Partly cloudy and hot. 71/90
FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with a few showers/storms. 72/90
