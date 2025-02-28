First Alert Weather: A warm Saturday before the cold front

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The First Alert Weather Team is forecasting a warm Saturday afternoon before a cold front brings things down.

Friday afternoon has been sunny with temperatures between 70 and 75.

Tonight, things will be clear and chilly with a low of 44.

Saturday will be the warm day of the weekend, but chilly early in the morning. Early temperatures will sit in the 40s before rising to the upper 70s to around 80 by late afternoon.

A cold front Saturday night will move through the area, and cooler temperatures will continue through Sunday. Highs will be in the 60s with a breeze out of the northeast.

We stay dry into early next week with continued big temperature fluctuations ranging from 70 Monday to near 80 Tuesday and Wednesday. The next best chance for rain will be Wednesday afternoon and evening.

Here’s a look at your First Alert 7-Day Forecast:

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, warm afternoon. High: 78

Mostly sunny, warm afternoon. High: 78 SATURDAY NIGHT: A few evening clouds. Low: 46

A few evening clouds. Low: 46 SUNDAY: Partly sunny, breezy, cooler. High: 64

Partly sunny, breezy, cooler. High: 64 MONDAY: Mostly sunny. 43/71

Mostly sunny. 43/71 TUESDAY: Partly sunny. 50/79

Partly sunny. 50/79 WEDNESDAY : Partly to mostly cloudy with afternoon/evening showers, possibly a t’storm. 60/80

: Partly to mostly cloudy with afternoon/evening showers, possibly a t’storm. 60/80 THURSDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy, cooler. 50/67

Mostly sunny, breezy, cooler. 50/67 FRIDAY: Partly sunny. 43/72

