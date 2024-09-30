First Alert Weather: Warm start to the week, with few afternoon showers

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — As the week begins, Action News Jax is still tracking significant power outages in inland southeast Georgia. Today will be warm with highs in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees in Northeast Florida and around 90 degrees in Southeast Georgia. A few afternoon showers may move through Jacksonville, with timing between 2 and 4 PM. Isolated showers remain possible tomorrow as well. Warm temperatures will persist through the workweek, with onshore winds increasing and clouds building later in the week. Showers will become more frequent on Friday and into the weekend, with temperatures cooling down into the lower 80s.

TROPICS:

We are closely monitoring a disturbance forming in the Caribbean or Gulf of Mexico that could affect the Gulf Coast this weekend and into next week. The path of this system is still uncertain, and its movement will impact the weather here. In the meantime, Isaac and Joyce are still active but are expected to dissipate soon. Tropical Depression #12 formed on Sunday and is expected to become a named storm, although it will likely remain out at sea. There is another area of interest developing behind #12. The next names on the list are Kirk, Leslie, and Milton.

Here’s a look at your First Alert 7-Day Forecast:

TODAY : Partly sunny, warm, and humid with a few afternoon showers. HIGH : 89°F

: Partly sunny, warm, and humid with a few afternoon showers. : 89°F TONIGHT : Mostly clear and mild. LOW : 73°F

: Mostly clear and mild. : 73°F TUESDAY : Partly cloudy with an isolated afternoon shower. LOW : 70°F | HIGH : 89°F

: Partly cloudy with an isolated afternoon shower. : 70°F | : 89°F WEDNESDAY : Partly sunny. LOW : 71°F | HIGH : 87°F

: Partly sunny. : 71°F | : 87°F THURSDAY : Partly cloudy and breezy. LOW : 69°F | HIGH : 87°F

: Partly cloudy and breezy. : 69°F | : 87°F FRIDAY : Partly cloudy with a few showers. Breezy. LOW : 73°F | HIGH : 86°F

: Partly cloudy with a few showers. Breezy. : 73°F | : 86°F SATURDAY : Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Breezy. LOW : 72°F | HIGH : 82°F

: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Breezy. : 72°F | : 82°F SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Breezy.LOW: 73°F | HIGH: 83°F

