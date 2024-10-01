First Alert Weather: Warm weather continues in October with isolated showers, increasing winds

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Significant power outages continue across inland southeast Georgia. It will remain warm today, with highs in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees in Northeast Florida and around 90 degrees in Southeast Georgia.

There is a chance for an isolated shower today; otherwise, conditions will stay dry. Tomorrow will also be mainly dry, and the warm weather continues through the end of the workweek.

Onshore winds will pick up, and clouds will begin to increase mid-to-late week. Showers will become more frequent on Friday and through the weekend, as temperatures drop into the lower 80s.

TROPICS:

A disturbance is taking shape in the Caribbean or Gulf of Mexico and could impact the Gulf Coast this weekend or into next week. Its movement remains uncertain, and it will influence the local weather. Tropical Storm Kirk is strengthening in the Eastern Atlantic and is forecast to become a major hurricane, but it will stay out to sea. Another area of development is following behind Kirk, but this system should also remain in open waters. The next storm name on the list is Leslie.

Here’s a look at your First Alert 7-Day Forecast:

TODAY : Partly cloudy, warm, and humid with an isolated shower. HIGH : 89°F

: Partly cloudy, warm, and humid with an isolated shower. : 89°F TONIGHT : Partly cloudy and mild. LOW : 73°F

: Partly cloudy and mild. : 73°F WEDNESDAY : Partly sunny. LOW : 71°F | HIGH : 87°F

: Partly sunny. : 71°F | : 87°F THURSDAY : Partly cloudy and breezy with an isolated late PM shower near the coast. LOW : 72°F | HIGH : 87°F

: Partly cloudy and breezy with an isolated late PM shower near the coast. : 72°F | : 87°F FRIDAY : Mostly cloudy with a few showers. Breezy. LOW : 73°F | HIGH : 86°F

: Mostly cloudy with a few showers. Breezy. : 73°F | : 86°F SATURDAY : Mostly cloudy with scattered on-and-off showers. Breezy. LOW : 72°F | HIGH : 82°F

: Mostly cloudy with scattered on-and-off showers. Breezy. : 72°F | : 82°F SUNDAY : Mostly cloudy with scattered on-and-off showers. Breezy. LOW : 73°F | HIGH : 83°F

: Mostly cloudy with scattered on-and-off showers. Breezy. : 73°F | : 83°F MONDAY: Partly cloudy with an isolated shower.LOW: 73°F | HIGH: 82°F

