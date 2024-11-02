First Alert Weather: Warm weekend for the Georgia-Florida game and staying mostly dry

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The big Georgia-Florida game is finally here and the tropics remain active to start November.
Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect:
- Temperatures this morning are in the 60s and 70s and will warm into the low 80s today.
- We’ll be partly cloudy and breezy today, and aside from a brief shower along the coastal corridor it will be dry.
- Weather for the Georgia Florida game looks good, but warm.
- Our stagnant weather pattern continues through next week with partly cloudy skies, breezy onshore winds, a brief shower, and warmer than average temperatures.
- Daylight saving time ends tomorrow morning, so we move the clocks an hour back.
TROPICS:
- Subtropical Storm Patty has formed in the northeast Atlantic and will move over the Azores this weekend. No threat to North America.
- A few other areas of interest closer to home have a chance of development, one in particular that will likely move into the Gulf of Mexico late next week or next weekend.
- At this time it doesn’t appear to threaten Florida, and conditions across the Gulf are generally hostile for tropical development (high wind shear).
- The next names are Rafael and Sara.
TODAY: Partly cloudy, breezy, brief shower. HIGH: 83
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. LOW: 65
SUNDAY: Partly cloudy, breezy, brief shower. 65/80
MONDAY: Partly cloudy, breezy, brief shower. 67/80
TUESDAY/ELECTION DAY: Partly cloudy, brief shower. 66/81
WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy, a few showers. 68/82
THURSDAY: Partly cloudy, a few showers. 66/81
FRIDAY: Partly sunny, brief shower. 65/80
