FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Warm weekend with a few showers

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Well above-average temperatures continue: in the 70s this morning and low to middle 80s this afternoon.

A few showers will be possible today as wind continues to come in off the Atlantic, maintaining a high risk of rip currents.

Slightly more showers are expected for Sunday, still with warm temperatures in the mid-80s.

Change is finally on the horizon with a series of cold fronts over the next week.

Much cooler and drier air will arrives by Wednesday and continue into next weekend.

TROPICS:

Rafael is winding down quickly in the Gulf of Mexico. No local threat.

An area of low pressure near the Turks and Caicos has a very low chance of development and will not be a threat for us.

TODAY: Partly cloudy with a brief shower. HIGH: 81

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with a brief shower. LOW: 67

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and warm with a few showers. 67/84 (Record: 86 – 2023)

MONDAY: Partly sunny and warm with a brief shower. 69/84 (Record: 87 – 1986)

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and nice. 66/80

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy and cooler. 64/78

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. 55/75

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. 55/74

First ALert 7 Day Forecast: November 9, 2024 First Alert Meteorologist Trevor Gibbs has your latest 7 day forecast.

