First Alert Weather: Warm with brief showers

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The First Alert Weather Team says there will be a few showers into this evening otherwise partly cloudy with temps. only falling into the 60s inland to 70s at the beaches.

Election day will be partly cloudy with a few brief showers but plenty of dry hours. Warm temps. will continue with highs in the 70s at the beaches to the 80s inland.

As Rafael moves into the Gulf mid to late week, there will be an increase in local showers with brief downpours Wed.-Thu. Rainfall will average a half inch to an inch with a few spots 1″+.

In the tropics, Rafael is expected to become a hurricane before hitting Cuba Wed. Then Rafael will move over the Gulf & is forecast to weaken due to wind shear & dry air but still some impacts along the Gulf Coast late in the week into the weekend from Texas to Alabama. More in “Talking the Tropics With Mike.”\

Here’s a look at your 7-day forecast:

RIGHT NOW: Mix of clouds & sun with brief showers mainly south of Jacksonville … temps. near 80.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with a few brief shower. Low: 65

ELECTION DAY: Partly cloudy with a brief shower, breezy & warm. High: 84 (record=87/2003)

TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Low: 71

WEDNESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with showers at times. High: 82

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy, breezy, scattered showers. High: 81

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with a few showers, still breezy. High: 83

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy, a few showers. High: 81

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy & warm, a brief shower. High: 84

MONDAY: Partly cloudy, unseasonably warm, scattered showers. High: 84

THE TROPICS: Tropical storm “Rafael” is expected to rapidly intensify upon approach to Cuba Wed. then weaken over the Gulf of Mexico late this week. Only fringe effects for Jacksonville/NE Fl./SE Ga. with an increase in showers & a gusty breeze off the Atlantic More: “Talking the Tropics With Mike”.

