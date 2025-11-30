First Alert Weather: Warmer Sunday with needed rain coming Tuesday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast:

Sunday morning is dry with mild temperatures in the 50s and 60s.

Highs will be warmer Sunday in the mid-70s with a mix of sunshine and clouds.

Dry weather for regional travelers to finish the holiday weekend.

More clouds Monday, but still mainly dry.

A few showers will be possible late Monday evening/night ahead of Tuesday’s cold front.

Tuesday will feature a line of showers and some embedded thunderstorms moving from northwest to southeast across the local area.

This is the best opportunity for rain we’ve had in more than a month. Rain amounts will generally be 0.25-0.75″ with locally higher amounts.

TROPICS :

Nothing.

Today is the final day of the 2025 Atlantic Hurricane Season.

TODAY: Partly cloudy and comfortably warm. HIGH: 75

TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy. LOW: 57

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy, isolated showers late. 57/71

TUESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy and breezy, scattered showers/a few storms. 63/75

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. 47/67

THURSDAY: Mostly to partly sunny. 45/67

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy, isolated shower. 46/76

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with a few showers late. 54/76

