First Alert Weather: Warmer through the weekend

Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast:

Cool tonight under mostly clear skies with lows in the 40s… still some upper 30s over inland Southeast Georgia.

Our warming trend kicks into high gear Friday and especially over the weekend with plenty of sun. Highs will be near average Friday in the mid 70s… then into the 80s Saturday-Sunday.

Dry, warm weather will continue through the beginning of the new workweek, with highs in the 80s on Monday.

A brief cool down on Tuesday with winds off the ocean and highs near 70.

No significant rain for at least the next 7 days.

WATCH THE FORECAST | DOWNLOAD THE APPS

TONIGHT: Mostly clear, cool. Low: 45

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny & mild. High: 74

FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear. Low: 48

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, warmer. High: 81

SUNDAY: Partly sunny & warm. 55/84

MONDAY: Partly sunny, breezy & warm. 58/87

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy, cooler. 60/69

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. 54/73

THURSDAY: Partly sunny. 57/79

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