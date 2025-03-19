FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Warmer today with a few showers Thursday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — This morning is chilly with temperatures in the 40s, but it will be comfortably warm today with many spots around 80 under full sunshine.

A cold front approaches tonight and passes through our area tomorrow. Only a few showers will be associated with the front, mainly in the early afternoon.

Cooler air returns Friday morning with upper 30s/low 40s, but we rebound nicely for a great weekend.

Spring officially begins early Thursday.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

TODAY: Mostly sunny and warm. HIGH: 81

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and cool. LOW: 53

THURSDAY: Clouds with early afternoon showers. 53/75

FRIDAY: Sunny, breezy, cooler. 39/68

SATURDAY: Sunny and nice. 40/76

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and nice. 51/77

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with a brief shower. 58/79

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. 59/73

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.