First Alert Weather: Warmer today with more showers and storms

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — This morning, heavy downpours are moving through Southeast Georgia, while some earlier storms have now moved out over the Atlantic Ocean. As we head into the afternoon and evening, expect scattered showers and thunderstorms to develop and move from west to east. Today’s temperatures will climb to near 90 degrees, potentially marking the first 90-degree day in Jacksonville since September 2nd.

TROPICS

Keep a close eye on the tropics. There’s a possibility that a disturbance in the Caribbean could develop into an area of low-pressure next week. If this happens, tropical development is likely in favorable conditions as it moves northward into the Gulf of Mexico. The next potential storm name is Helene. We’ll be monitoring this situation closely, as a storm could potentially approach our area late next week. Additionally, the remnants of Hurricane Gordon could re-form into a tropical system in the open ocean.

TODAY: Partly cloudy and warmer with scattered showers and thunderstorms. HIGH: 89

