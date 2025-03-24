FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Warming trend ahead after GA showers

The First Alert Weather Team is tracking a few showers/rumbles of thunder for SE Georgia this evening.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Notes from the First Alert Weather Team:

The showers stay mainly northwest of Jacksonville tonight

Patchy fog possible tomorrow morning.

Sunny tomorrow with highs in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees.

We reach the mid-80s on Wednesday before a brief cool down to the lower 70s on Thursday.

7-day Forecast:

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with an isolated shower, patchy fog late. LOW: 56

TOMORROW: Partly sunny. Isolated inland PM shower. High: 79

WEDNESDAY: Sunny and warm. 56/84

THURSDAY: Sunny, breezy, cooler. 53/72

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and mild. 52/77

SATURDAY: Partly sunny. 58/81

SUNDAY: Partly sunny and warm. 60/83

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with an isolated PM shower. 62/85

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.