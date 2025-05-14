FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Warming trend ahead, turning dry

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Tracking a dry morning commute.

Temperatures in the 60s and 70s this morning.

Highs today in the upper 80s inland to near 90 degrees. Mid 80s at the coast.

Heating to near or right at record levels Friday and into the weekend.

90s starting tomorrow and lasting into early next week

TODAY: Partly sunny and warm. HIGH: 88

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. LOW: 65

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny, heating up. 65/94 (Record: 97 - 1967)

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. 69/94 (Record: 96 - 1995)

SATURDAY: Partly sunny and hot. 67/96 (Record: 96 - 1995)

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. 68/95 (Record: 96 - 1899)

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. 69/94 (Record: 97 - 1960)

TUESDAY: Partly sunny and very warm. 70/91

