First Alert Weather: Watching the tropics as we track local rain and wind

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast:
- It’s been a partly to mostly cloudy & breezy day
- Showers have been streaming onshore along the NE FL coast
- There will be more rain at times on Sunday evening, especially near the coast
- Bands of rain continue Monday - it won’t rain all day but keep an eye to the sky
- Rain becomes more limited to coastal areas Tue/Wed with some sunshine elsewhere
- Onshore winds enhance mid to late week with showers each day through next weekend
- Temperatures won’t be hot this week but it will be humid with more clouds and rain
Tropics:
- Tropical Storm Imelda has formed near the Bahamas
- Imelda is the 9th named storm of the 2025 hurricane season
- Imelda will take a sharp right turn ~300 miles southeast of Jax early this week
- This is good news for the East Coast of the US
- We’ll still see local impacts here at home, mainly at the beach
- N/NE winds will gust up to 30+ mph Monday through Wednesday
- Waves will peak at 6-8 ft. at area beaches
- There will be bands of rain at times, loosely related to the storm itself
- Hurricane Humberto continues to rage with no threat to land
- There are no other areas of concern
First Alert 7-day Forecast:
- TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy & Breezy, A Few Showers. Low: 72
- TOMORROW: Partly Cloudy & Breezy, Showers at Times. High: 83
- TUE: Partly Sunny & Breezy, Coastal Shower. 71/84
- WED: Partly Sunny & Breezy, Coastal Shower. 68/80
- THU: Partly Cloudy, A Few Showers. 69/81
- FRI: Partly Cloudy, A Few Showers. 68/82
- SAT: Partly Cloudy, A Few Showers. 67/82
- SUN: Partly Cloudy, A Few Showers. 69/83