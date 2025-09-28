First Alert Weather: Watching the tropics as we track local rain and wind

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast:

It’s been a partly to mostly cloudy & breezy day

Showers have been streaming onshore along the NE FL coast

There will be more rain at times on Sunday evening, especially near the coast

Bands of rain continue Monday - it won’t rain all day but keep an eye to the sky

Rain becomes more limited to coastal areas Tue/Wed with some sunshine elsewhere

Onshore winds enhance mid to late week with showers each day through next weekend

Temperatures won’t be hot this week but it will be humid with more clouds and rain

Tropics:

Tropical Storm Imelda has formed near the Bahamas

Imelda is the 9th named storm of the 2025 hurricane season

Imelda will take a sharp right turn ~300 miles southeast of Jax early this week

This is good news for the East Coast of the US

We’ll still see local impacts here at home, mainly at the beach

N/NE winds will gust up to 30+ mph Monday through Wednesday

Waves will peak at 6-8 ft. at area beaches

There will be bands of rain at times, loosely related to the storm itself

Hurricane Humberto continues to rage with no threat to land

There are no other areas of concern

