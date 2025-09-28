First Alert Weather: Watching the tropics as we track local rain and wind

Local

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast:

  • It’s been a partly to mostly cloudy & breezy day
  • Showers have been streaming onshore along the NE FL coast
  • There will be more rain at times on Sunday evening, especially near the coast
  • Bands of rain continue Monday - it won’t rain all day but keep an eye to the sky
  • Rain becomes more limited to coastal areas Tue/Wed with some sunshine elsewhere
  • Onshore winds enhance mid to late week with showers each day through next weekend
  • Temperatures won’t be hot this week but it will be humid with more clouds and rain

Tropics:

  • Tropical Storm Imelda has formed near the Bahamas
  • Imelda is the 9th named storm of the 2025 hurricane season
  • Imelda will take a sharp right turn ~300 miles southeast of Jax early this week
  • This is good news for the East Coast of the US
  • We’ll still see local impacts here at home, mainly at the beach
  • N/NE winds will gust up to 30+ mph Monday through Wednesday
  • Waves will peak at 6-8 ft. at area beaches
  • There will be bands of rain at times, loosely related to the storm itself
  • Hurricane Humberto continues to rage with no threat to land
  • There are no other areas of concern

First Alert 7-day Forecast:

  • TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy & Breezy, A Few Showers. Low: 72
  • TOMORROW: Partly Cloudy & Breezy, Showers at Times. High: 83
  • TUE: Partly Sunny & Breezy, Coastal Shower. 71/84
  • WED: Partly Sunny & Breezy, Coastal Shower. 68/80
  • THU: Partly Cloudy, A Few Showers. 69/81
  • FRI: Partly Cloudy, A Few Showers. 68/82
  • SAT: Partly Cloudy, A Few Showers. 67/82
  • SUN: Partly Cloudy, A Few Showers. 69/83
