First Alert Weather: Weekend storms at times

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The First Alert Weather Team is tracking scattered storms Friday evening, with a pattern of afternoon storms returning this weekend.

Notes from the meteorologist:

Scattered mostly inland storms through this evening will be locally heavy but won’t occur everywhere with a wide range in amounts & weather conditions. Most of the storms will dissipate near or shortly after sunset.

This is the transition we’ve been giving you the ‘First Alert’ about all week long as we go back to a pattern of scattered heavy afternoon thunderstorms through the weekend.

Each morning will begin with sun, but keep an eye out for heavy storms that will quickly develop in the afternoon – go indoors when you hear thunder!

Otherwise typically hot & humid with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s & lows in the low to mid 70s.

TROPICS: Weak low pressure may eventually develop over the far SW Gulf/Bay of Campeche & impact Eastern Mexico but proximity to land will likely limit development. Next name: “Barry”.

Always more: “Talking the Tropics With Mike”.

First Alert 7-Day Forecast:

TONIGHT: Scattered showers & storms, especially inland early… partly cloudy. Low: 73

SATURDAY: Partly sunny with scattered afternoon showers/t'storms. High: 93

SATURDAY NIGHT: A shower/storm early… partly cloudy. Low: 71

SUNDAY: Partly sunny with afternoon showers/t'storms. High: 94

MONDAY: Partly sunny with scattered afternoon showers/t'storms. 72/92

TUESDAY: Partly sunny, a few afternoon showers & t'storms. 73/91

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny with scattered afternoon showers & t'storms 72/92

THURSDAY: Partly sunny with scattered afternoon showers & storms. 73/91

INDEPENDENCE DAY: Partly cloudy with a few afternoon showers & t'storms. 72/91

