First Alert Weather: Wet week continues with some sun mixed in

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team is tracking in the Tuesday evening forecast and beyond:

Scattered very heavy storms are marching northeast across the area this afternoon & early evening with very heavy rain at times, gusty winds and frequent lightning. Skies will become partly cloudy overnight with lows in the 70s.

Similar conditions for Wednesday & Thursday with morning sun giving way to afternoon scattered heavy storms, but not before temperatures top out between 90 & 95 degrees.

More of an onshore – out of the southeast – wind by Friday into the weekend will translate to slightly lower temperatures – in the upper 80s – along with scattered morning showers, then an increase – especially inland – of afternoon showers & storms.

Tropics

Tropical Storm “Dexter” is over the open N. Atlantic with no impact to land areas.

Low pressure is forecast to develop east & northeast of Jacksonville by Friday, then move north/northwest into the Carolinas over the weekend. It doesn’t appear this will be a strong system, but will produce rip currents at the beaches & pockets of heavy rain – especially for the Carolinas to Virginia.

A tropical wave over the far East Atlantic has long-term potential while moving some semblance of west. A long way out, but something to carefully track over the next 10-14 days. Always more: “Talking the Tropics With Mike”.

First Alert 7-Day Forecast

TONIGHT: Scattered storms early then clearing. Low: 74

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny with scattered afternoon storms. High: 91

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Evening shower/storm… partly cloudy. Low: 75

THURSDAY: Partly sunny with a morning shower near the coast… scattered afternoon showers/storms. High: 89

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with scattered showers & storms. 74/91

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with scattered afternoon storms. 74/92

SUNDAY: Partly sunny with scattered afternoon t'storms. 74/91

MONDAY: Partly sunny with scattered afternoon storms. 75/91

TUESDAY: Partly sunny with scattered afternoon showers & t'storms. 75/92

