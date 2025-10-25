FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Winds pick up this weekend

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Notes from the First Alert Weather Team:

Waking up to a range of temperatures. Low 50s inland and in the low 70s at the beaches.

We will stay mostly dry through the weekend, with only isolated showers both days at the coast.

It will be noticeably breezy on Saturday.

Winds at the beaches will be around 20 mph, with gusts around 30 mph.

HIGH Rip current risk will remain through the weekend and into next week.

Clouds will increase throughout the weekend.

Scattered showers and an isolated thunderstorm on Monday.

Another chance for rain mid/late week before drying out and cooling down in time for Halloween.

TROPICS:

Tropical Storm Melissa

Currently, nearly stationary in the Central Caribbean

While it is currently a tropical storm, it will strengthen to a major hurricane through this weekend

Jamaica will face life-threatening flash flooding and landslides through the weekend due to the slow storm motion. Cuba and Hispaniola will also face high winds and heavy rain.

The current track has it moving northeast and near the Bahamas by the middle of the week.

Long-range forecasts continue to pull Melissa into the Western Atlantic and away from the US.

First Alert Weather 7-day forecast:

SATURDAY: Breezy. Mostly sunny. HIGH: 80

SATURDAY NIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy. Breezy at the beaches. LOW: 65

SUN: Clouds increase, isolated showers mainly at the coast. HIGH: 80

MON: Mostly cloudy with a few showers. 66/77

TUE: Mostly cloudy and cooler. 64/73

WED: Partly sunny. 57/75

THU: Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. 51/67

HALLOWEEN: Cooler and dry. 51/70

First Alert 7 Day Forecast: Saturday, October 25, 2025 First Alert Meteorologist Sarah Cantey has your seven day forecast on Saturday, October 25, 2025.

WATCH THE FORECAST | DOWNLOAD THE APPS

Follow Action News Jax Meteorologists on Twitter for updates:

Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey Simma | Trevor Gibbs

ALLERGY TRACKER: See what the pollen counts look like in our area

LISTEN: Mike Buresh ‘All the Weather, All the Time’ Podcast

INTERACTIVE RADAR: Keep track of the rain as it moves through your neighborhood

SHARE WITH US: Send us photos of the weather you’re seeing in your area ⬇️