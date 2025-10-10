First Alert Weather: Windy and rainy, with only gradual improvement through the weekend

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast:

The “local” Nor’easter will continue in high gear through tonight with bands of rain, heavy at times, + gusty winds. The heaviest rain will generally diminish toward morning.

While not as intense, the nor’easter will only slowly wind down Saturday. Skies will be mostly cloudy & it will still be breezy with gusts to 35 mph at the beaches & to 25 mph inland. A few showers will move from north to south, but amounts will not be as heavy as today & mostly from Highway 301 to the beaches, except for SE Ga., where rain will occur more inland in addition to the coast. Temps. will be held in check, only topping out in the low 70s.

More sun for Sunday but still clouds at times… less wind & mild temps. with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Nice for the Jags game with partly sunny skies and temps. in the 70s to near 80 degrees.

Tropics:

Tropical Storm Jerry has turned north & is moving away from the Caribbean. Jerry stays far to the east of the U.S.

Low pressure developing east of Florida may try to take on some subtropical characteristics while moving offshore of the eastern seaboard through the weekend.

Subtropical storm “Karen” over the NE Atlantic will soon dissipate. Always more: “Talking the Tropics With Mike”.

First Alert 7-day Forecast: