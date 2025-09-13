FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Windy weekend with comfortable temperatures

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Breezy conditions and gusts near 40 mph at the beaches will make today feel blustery, but most of Jacksonville stays dry with comfortable highs in the mid-80s.

Notes from the First Alert Weather team:

Saturday morning is mostly dry with 60s inland and 70s toward the coast.

A few brief, very weak showers have moved over parts of St. Johns County overnight.

Saturday will be breezy with a Wind Advisory along the coast until sunset. Wind gusts at the beaches could approach 40 mph, weaker inland.

until sunset. Wind gusts at the beaches could approach 40 mph, weaker inland. The onshore flow will bring a chance for occasional isolated showers, mainly to St. Johns and Putnam counties. While an isolated shower can’t be ruled out over Duval, today looks mostly if not totally dry for much of Jacksonville.

Saturday night will be comfortable with 60s inland and 70s at the coast with gusty winds overnight.

Similar pattern for Sunday with temperatures and rain chances, mainly south of Jacksonville. Gusty onshore winds will continue.

There’s a high risk of rip currents at all beaches this weekend.

Next week is mainly dry with comfortable temperatures.

TROPICS:

A tropical wave in the eastern Atlantic has a medium chance of long-term development. Early indications are a turn to the north before reaching land.

First Alert Weather 7-day forecast:

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and breezy with an isolated shower south. HIGH: 85

SATURDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy and comfortable with an isolated coastal shower. LOW: 68

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and breezy with an isolated shower south. 68/84

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. 65/87

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. 65/86

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. 67/86

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. 68/86

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. 68/87

