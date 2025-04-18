First Alert Weather: Your Easter weekend forecast

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It’s been a sunny Friday with temperatures in the mid to upper 70s at the beaches. Inland, temperatures were in the low to mid-80s.

Friday night is nice under clear skies with overnight lows in the 50s to low 60s.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

The weekend will be partly to mostly sunny with afternoon highs in the 80s. It will be a little cooler at the beaches in the mid to upper 70s, where there will also be a moderate rip current risk.

Easter Day will be partly sunny with sunrise (bit before 7am) temperatures in the low to mid 60s. Afternoon temperatures will be in the 80s inland to 75-80 at the coast.

We will see little meaningful rain next week with continued above average temperatures in the 80s each afternoon.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Here’s a look at your First Alert 7-Day Forecast:

TONIGHT: Clear & nice. Low: 60

Clear & nice. Low: 60 SATURDAY: Partly to mostly sunny. High: 84

Partly to mostly sunny. High: 84 SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear. Low: 61

Mostly clear. Low: 61 EASTER DAY: Partly sunny. High: 83

Partly sunny. High: 83 MONDAY: Partly sunny. 62/87

Partly sunny. 62/87 TUESDAY: Partly sunny. 64/87

Partly sunny. 64/87 WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, isolated shower. 64/86

Partly sunny, isolated shower. 64/86 THURSDAY: Partly sunny, isolated shower. 64/85

Partly sunny, isolated shower. 64/85 FRIDAY: Partly sunny. 64/87

First Alert 7-Day Forecast

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.