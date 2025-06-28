FIRST ALERT WEATHER:Typical summer weekend with heat, humidity, and storms

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The First Alert Weather team is tracking storms that could bring heavy rain, lightning, and bursts of winds to the area this afternoon.

Notes from the First Alert Weather Team:

Saturday morning is dry and mostly clear with temperatures in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

Saturday evening will be seasonally hot with highs in the low 90s.

Showers and thunderstorms will arrive by early Saturday afternoon and fade by early evening, with coverage greatest between Highway 301 and the beaches.

Storms may be locally intense with brief heavy rain, frequent lightning, and gusty winds.

Sunday will be a repeat of Saturday.

Wet and unsettled weather remains into next week.

TROPICS:

An area of low pressure will enter the far southwestern Gulf on Saturday and has a medium chance of becoming a short-lived tropical depression or storm.

The next name is Barry. Regardless of development, this stays far to our south with no impact to the United States.

Take a look at our First Alert Weather 7-day forecast:

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with scattered afternoon showers/storms. HIGH: 93

SATURDAY NIGHT: A shower/storm early, then partly cloudy. LOW: 71

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with scattered afternoon showers/storms. 71/91

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with scattered afternoon showers/storms. 72/92

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with a few afternoon showers/storms. 73/91

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with scattered afternoon showers/storms. 72/92

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with scattered afternoon showers/storms. 73/91

FRIDAY/JULY 4: Partly cloudy with a few afternoon showers/storms. 72/91

