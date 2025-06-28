Local

FIRST ALERT WEATHER:Typical summer weekend with heat, humidity, and storms

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The First Alert Weather team is tracking storms that could bring heavy rain, lightning, and bursts of winds to the area this afternoon.

Notes from the First Alert Weather Team:

  • Saturday morning is dry and mostly clear with temperatures in the upper 60s to upper 70s.
  • Saturday evening will be seasonally hot with highs in the low 90s.
  • Showers and thunderstorms will arrive by early Saturday afternoon and fade by early evening, with coverage greatest between Highway 301 and the beaches.
  • Storms may be locally intense with brief heavy rain, frequent lightning, and gusty winds.
  • Sunday will be a repeat of Saturday.
  • Wet and unsettled weather remains into next week.

TROPICS:

  • An area of low pressure will enter the far southwestern Gulf on Saturday and has a medium chance of becoming a short-lived tropical depression or storm.
  • The next name is Barry. Regardless of development, this stays far to our south with no impact to the United States.

Take a look at our First Alert Weather 7-day forecast:

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with scattered afternoon showers/storms. HIGH: 93

SATURDAY NIGHT: A shower/storm early, then partly cloudy. LOW: 71

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with scattered afternoon showers/storms. 71/91

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with scattered afternoon showers/storms. 72/92

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with a few afternoon showers/storms. 73/91

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with scattered afternoon showers/storms. 72/92

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with scattered afternoon showers/storms. 73/91

FRIDAY/JULY 4: Partly cloudy with a few afternoon showers/storms. 72/91

First Alert 7 Day Forecast: June 28, 2025 First Alert Meteorologist Trevor Gibbs has your latest 7 day forecast.

