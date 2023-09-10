First Coast Design Show and fundraiser announced at Wolfson’s Children’s Hospital

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Women’s Board of Wolfson Children’s Hospital has officially announced the dates and schedule of The First Coast Design Show.

The fundraising event benefitting Wolfson Children’s Hospital is December 1 through 3, at the Prime Osborn Convention Center.

The 2023 First Coast Design Show, “The Art of Gathering,” honors the long-standing tradition of collecting and celebrates the relationships that are nurtured throughout the home.

“The First Coast Design Show includes beloved antiques, art and garden dealers from around the region, inspiring vignettes from talented interior designers, and immersive events,” said Kendra McCrary, President of The Women’s Board of Wolfson Children’s Hospital.

“Most importantly, the show supports our commitment to raise $1.5 million for two new Kids Kare Mobile Intensive Care Units (ICUs), part of Wolfson Children’s Hospital’s Neonatal and Pediatric Critical Care Transport fleet, including necessary life-support equipment for the transportation of critically ill and injured infants and children by 2024. The Kids Kare Mobile ICUs and helicopter safely transport more than 2,250 infants and children a year to Wolfson Children’s Hospital for emergency critical care, trauma and specialty care. These vehicles save lives.”

On Friday, the first of December, the First Coast Design Show will open in the morning with lectures by designers Angie Hranowsky and Melanie Turner. There will be a flower workshop and the popular “Booth Crawl” with designer Juli Catlin. On Friday evening, the Opening Night Gala features dinner and dancing amongst beautifully curated antiques and art.

On Saturday, December 2, lectures include designer and lifestyle expert Danielle Rollins and artist Aldous Bertram. There will be a table-setting experience and a cocktail demonstration.

On Sunday, December 3, the Children’s Fashion Show featuring more than 30 former and current Wolfson Children’s Hospital patients is set for 2 p.m. Presented in partnership with Dillard’s, the Children’s Fashion Show honors the inspiration of fashion and self-expression. A reception will follow the fashion show.

Show hours are 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on December 1, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on December 2-3. General show admission is $15 and features antiques, art and garden dealers from around the southeast. Enjoy lunch at the Tea Room or an afternoon coffee and treat at the Pastry Café.

The show also presents a gallery wall of local art that is available for purchase, with 50% of the proceeds going directly to the 2023 Kids Kare Mobile ICU Funding Target.

Opening Night Gala tickets start at $150 for Young Collector tickets and $250 for Patron tickets. Lectures are $30 each, and the cost of immersive experiences varies. Book signings will occur at the end of each lecture. Ticketing is required for each event, and ticket quantity is limited.

For more information, including sponsorship and ticket information, visit www.firstcoastdesignshow.com call 904-202-2886

