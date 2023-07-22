First Coast YMCA’s Thingamajig Convention inspires over 1500 Kids to innovate for a greener future

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The First Coast YMCA’s highly anticipated annual Thingamajig convention is in full swing, attracting more than 1500 young minds from all over Northeast Florida.

Now in its ninth year, the convention aims to foster a love for Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) while nurturing creativity and teamwork among the participants.

The young campers, aged between 8 and 14, are enthusiastically engaging in various activities at multiple locations across the region.

Their primary mission during the convention is to create innovative inventions that will contribute to reducing their carbon footprint on the environment. As climate change continues to be a pressing global concern, the Thingamajig convention plays a crucial role in educating the future generation about the importance of environmental conservation.

At the Dupont Family YMCA in San Jose, a special guest made an appearance this morning to inspire the young innovators. South Africa YMCA CEO, Marcus Van Wyk, paid a visit to the First Coast YMCA during his stay in town. His presence added an extra layer of excitement to the convention, as he shared insights and experiences from his work with the YMCA in South Africa.

In addition to the fun and educational aspects, the Thingamajig convention provides a platform for the kids to forge new friendships and build lasting memories. It serves as a reminder that learning and growth can be both enjoyable and impactful.

As the Thingamajig convention continues to empower young minds, the First Coast YMCA hopes that these future leaders will carry the torch of environmental stewardship and innovative thinking.

