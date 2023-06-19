The first green sea turtle nest of the season has been spotted

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla — The Ponte Vedra Sea Turtle Patrol came across a female green turtle nesting Saturday evening.

She allowed the Turtle Patrol to watch her complete her nest from a safe distance before making her way back out to sea.

“Such an amazing experience for our teams,” says the Ponte Vedra Sea Turtle Patrol. This is the first green sea turtle nest of the season.

