First place honors goes to Clay County Sheriff’s Office in traffic safety challenge

CLAY COUNTY, Florida — As Clay County Sheriff’s Office says, “One team. One goal. Save lives.”

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

CCSO announced in a Facebook post on Thursday that the traffic unit placed first in the Florida Law Enforcement Liaison Program Traffic Safety Challenge. The award was won in the 201 to 400 deputy size category.

The department competed against 23 other agencies.

First place was handed out during an awards ceremony on Fri., Jul. 28 in Orlando.

A big congratulations to CCSO and those that competed.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.