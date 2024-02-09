First Responder Friday honors Ariana Perez of SJSO

This week, First Responder Friday honors Ariana Perez of the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office.

Ariana is a Public Safety Telecommunicator for the Sheriff’s Office and was recently named a 2024 Florida Sheriff’s Association Dispatcher of the Year. Perez joined the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office in 2018, who describes her as a proactive, detail-oriented telecommunicator and dependable teammate.

The Sheriff’s Office says Perez’s actions helped in the successful intervention of someone making suicidal threats in 2022 and helped assist with the capturing of an escaped prisoner last year. Both were without injuries.

