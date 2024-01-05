NASSAU COUNTY, Fla — This week’s First Responder Friday honors Deputy Robert Jackson of the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputy Jackson has been in law enforcement for 12 years and has been with NCSO for 6 years. He says he got into law enforcement because he has a passion for helping people, and was encouraged to go into the profession by officers he knew growing up. “I grew up around some police officers that were put into my life through either football coaches or officers that worked off-duty events at establishments that I worked at before here and they just encouraged me to do my best and this would be the best profession for me. I tenured my whole college career toward it and got into it through the internships and I was the fish that took the lure, I was hooked. From that point forward, it was all I wanted to do,” says Deputy Jackson.

Jackson is the head of the K9 unit, where he helps and assists in detector training for dogs. Jackson’s K9 is named Moto, a Belgian Malinois that’s a narcotics canine that’s certified in tracking and article searches. Deputy Jackson calls his job, the best in the world saying, “You literally get to teach a live animal what to do, and then they get to help you, back you up, assist you...they become your best friend. It’s just a bond you can’t break other than partnerships you have with your human partners but now you have an animal partner.”

