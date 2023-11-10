First Responder Friday honors Hannah Yancey of JFRD

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — This week’s first responder is Hannah Yancey of the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department

Hannah was nominated by her father Ken, who says she’s had a servant’s heart since she was a child, adding, “She’s just a lovable person who has an infectious sense of humor and laugh.”

Battalion Chief David Castleman says Yancey, who was recently promoted to engineer, is always eager to help. “She gets along great with the crews on the shift. I know that as eager as they were to see her get promoted, the guys hated to see her leave,” says Castleman when speaking of Hannah’s recent promotion.

