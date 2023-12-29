First Responder Friday honors Lt. Patrick Peacock and Eng. Jason Arzie of Clay County Fire Rescue

CLAY COUNTY, Fla — This week, First Responder Friday is honoring Lt. Patrick Peacock and Eng. Jason Arzie of Clay County Fire Rescue.

Earlier this year, Julian and Joyce Fuller went to Keystone Heights Fire Station 11, where Julian was complaining of chest pains. “I thought I’ve never had that feeling before, so I said ‘Take me to the fire station and have them check me out,’” says Julian. Upon arrival, 6 first responders surrounded Fuller and believed he was suffering from a heart attack. CCFR offered to transport him to the hospital.

With Arzie at the wheel, and Peacock sitting in the back with Julian, the three traveled 28 miles to a hospital in Gainesville. “I get into a zone of ‘I know what needs to be done and I’m going to essentially cruise to the hospital as fast as I can,’” says Arzie. During the trip, Fuller became unresponsive. “I was sitting on the bench seat beside him, and then it went from everything’s normal to everything wasn’t really fast,” added Peacock. The Lieutenant proceeded to perform chest compressions and was able to resuscitate him. The crew arrived at the hospital where doctors took care of the ailing Fuller. According to Joyce Fuller, doctors say if it wasn’t for the Rescue Unit, her husband wouldn’t be here today.

The Fuller recently reunited with Arzie and Peacock to thank them for their efforts. You can watch their reunion here.

If you’d like to nominate a first responder who deserves recognition, police, firefighters, doctors, nurses, or EMTs, head over to our First Responder Friday page.





©2023 Cox Media Group