First Responder Friday honors Officer Shawn Crocker of JSO

By Chase Bunker, News 104.5 WOKV

Officer Shawn Crocker with Ana Courtesy of Jacksonville Sheriff's Office

This week’s first responder is Officer Shawn Crocker of the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. Officer Crocker recently gained praise on social media from the Sheriff’s Office following an interaction with a local family.

Crocker met Sara and her daughter Ana while working at Mount Herman Exceptional Student Center. Ana was diagnosed with Cerebral Palsy and is confined to a wheelchair, so her family moved to Florida as the winters up North complicated Ana’s condition. Crocker recommended the family go to Huguenot Park since it allows them to drive on the beach. A few days later, while on duty at the park, Officer Crocker met the family and showed them the best spots where Ana could get the most enjoyment.

Sara says, “This information opened a whole new world for Ana to enjoy the sand and waves and for us to experience the beach as a family...To say that Ana loves to go to the beach is an understatement.” Sara added, “Not only did Officer Crocker sensitively acknowledge the limitations of a child with disabilities, but he shared a solution to help Ana enjoy life to her fullest”

