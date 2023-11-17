First Responder Friday honors Steven Puskas of JFRD

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — This week’s first responder is Steven Puskas of the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department.

Steven was nominated by his friend Ben who says Steven is a great guy who is dedicated to the position. Battalion Chief Frank Gillis agrees with that statement saying, “He’s got a very good attitude. He’s always smiling, he’s always happy. He gets along with everybody, everyone likes him.”

Chief Gillis says Puskas is going to be attending paramedic school and has faith he’ll do well in the class. “If you’re not a self-starter, and self-motivated it’s a very difficult class. He should have any issues...he’s always in the books and trying to do better and further his career,” added Chief Gillis.

According to Chief Gillis, Steven is great with children at community events, saying “He’s always there to help the kids spray the water hose or answer questions for them. He’ll put on his gear, show them what his gear looks like, things like that.”

