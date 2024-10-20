Fist Alert Weather: Breezy Sunday with brief showers, high rip current risk throughout the week

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Today’s weather pattern mirrors yesterday, with gusty onshore winds bringing a few brief showers, primarily south of Jacksonville. Beachgoers should know the continued high risk of rip currents and dangerous surf conditions at all area beaches.

High temperatures today will reach the upper 70s to near 80°F, and this trend will continue for the next several days. A dry cold front is expected to pass through on Thursday, which will bring slightly cooler temperatures to the region.

Follow Action News Jax Meteorologists on Twitter for updates:

Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey Simma | Trevor Gibbs

Tropics:

Hurricane Oscar has made landfall in the southeastern Bahamas and is expected to approach Cuba today. Regardless of its future track or intensity, Oscar poses no threat to the United States .

has made landfall in the southeastern Bahamas and is expected to approach Cuba today. Regardless of its future track or intensity, . Nadine , which made landfall in Belize yesterday, has weakened to a tropical depression.

, which made landfall in Belize yesterday, has weakened to a tropical depression. No other areas of concern at this time.

Here’s a look at your First Alert 7-Day Forecast::

Today: Partly cloudy and breezy with a few coastal showers. High: 78°F

Partly cloudy and breezy with a few coastal showers. High: 78°F Tonight: Becoming mostly clear and comfortable. Low: 59°F

Becoming mostly clear and comfortable. Low: 59°F Monday: Partly cloudy and breezy with an isolated shower. High: 79°F / Low: 59°F

Partly cloudy and breezy with an isolated shower. High: 79°F / Low: 59°F Tuesday: Partly cloudy and breezy with an isolated shower. High: 80°F / Low: 62°F

Partly cloudy and breezy with an isolated shower. High: 80°F / Low: 62°F Wednesday: Partly cloudy with an isolated shower. High: 80°F / Low: 64°F

Partly cloudy with an isolated shower. High: 80°F / Low: 64°F Thursday: Partly to mostly sunny. High: 82°F / Low: 59°F

Partly to mostly sunny. High: 82°F / Low: 59°F Friday: Partly to mostly sunny. High: 79°F / Low: 57°F

Partly to mostly sunny. High: 79°F / Low: 57°F Saturday: Partly sunny with an isolated shower. High: 80°F / Low: 62°F

Expect mild weather this week, with some cooler air arriving by Thursday as the cold front moves through!

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.