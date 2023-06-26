FL Department of Health issues mosquito-borne illness advisory after four malaria cases confirmed

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — After four malaria cases have been reported in Sarasota County, the Florida Department of Health is issuing a statewide advisory. All individuals have been treated and have recovered.

Malaria is transmitted through infected mosquitoes. Residents throughout the state of Florida should take precautions by applying bug spray, avoiding areas with high mosquito populations and wearing long pants and shirts when possible -- especially during sunrise and sunset when mosquitos are most active.

The Department said it is working closely with local partners and county mosquito control. Aerial and ground mosquito spraying continues to be conducted in these areas to mitigate the risk of further transmission.

In a statement by the Department on Mon., June 26:

In Florida, Malaria is transmitted through infected Anopheles mosquitoes. The cause of malaria in these cases has been identified as the Plasmodium vivax species. Effective treatment is readily available through hospitals and other health care providers. Individuals in this area with symptoms of fever, chills, sweats, nausea/vomiting, and headache should seek immediate medical attention. — Flordia Department of Health

The Department also said don’t forget to drain and cover:

Drain standing water to stop mosquitoes from multiplying.

Cover your skin with clothing and use mosquito repellent.

Cover doors and windows with screens to keep mosquitoes out.

For information on recommended mosquito repellent visit the Environmental Protection Agency’s search tool by clicking here.

You can also find more information on mosquito-borne and other insect-borne diseases by visiting the Florida Department of Health’s website by clicking here.

